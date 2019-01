× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Ute Langkafel × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Cristiano Prim × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Ute Langkafel Prev Next

If you're a newly-minted expat in Berlin with no German skills, there's a chance you may end up in front of the kitchen sink... so the site of Anestis Azas' drama – a restaurant kitchen – may be all too familiar. This fictional documentary is a reflection on current social developments, addressing themes such as minimum wage, ambition, and working conditions told over the dishes.