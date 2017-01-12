Bloody, medium oder durch

Who hasn't worked an underpayed job in a restaurant? It's can be a much-needed kickstarter for a succesful career or purely economic necessity. Between reality and myth, triumph and tragic, the kitchen is a melting pot of dreams – and a definite microcosm. This new fictional documentary theatre piece by Anestis Azas examines Berlin restaurant work through its various manifestations and all the different social encounters it produces. With English surtitles.
Info
Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin View Map
