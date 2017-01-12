Bloody, medium oder durch

Who hasn't worked an underpayed job in a restaurant? It's can be a much-needed kickstarter for a succesful career or purely economic necessity. Between reality and myth, triumph and tragic, the kitchen is a melting pot of dreams – and a definite microcosm. This new fictional documentary theatre piece by Anestis Azas examines Berlin restaurant work through its various manifestations and all the different social encounters it produces. With English surtitles.