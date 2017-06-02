Opening: Bloody Milk River

What does it take to be a women? Dee Mulrooney's first exhibition in Berlin takes a irreverent look at femininity, sexuality, and power through multimedia based paintings. Dee's biggest influence? "any woman who ever did a damned thing worth doing."
Galerie Baeren Wipperstraße 12, 12055 Berlin View Map
