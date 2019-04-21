BOAR: Fetish & Cruising Easter

Last year named Siegessäule's party of the year, this year's edition of the alternative, all-gender fetish-cruising Easter event BOAR promises to be an even bigger bang. There's plenty of public sex, cruising, sleaze, fetish and BDSM to bring out the tusked swine in you. And chilling, too, if 'this little piggy' needs a break. DJs Femanyst, LOFT, Ady Toledano and more will keep you coming back to the dancefloor. Visuals by Julian Curico and hosting by Lux Venérea among others.

And safe sex kits available on site!