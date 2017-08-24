Book launch: A Field Guide to the Snowden Files

Buchhandlung Walther König Berlin Burgstraße 27, 10178 Berlin

Alongside the exhibition Signals, A Field Guide to the Snowden Files' launch will take place in Museum Island. Magdalena Taube and Kristian Woznicki reopen with their book the debate about the publication of Snowden's files, three years after the leak.

Buchhandlung Walther König Berlin Burgstraße 27, 10178 Berlin View Map
