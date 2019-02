× 1 of 3 Expand © Simon Pauly Photo by Simon Pauly × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Felix Broede × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jens Hilse Prev Next

French conductor Lionel Bringuier brings together a triumvirate of composers for his debut symphony concert at the DSO. First up, symphonic fragments from Albert Roussel's 1912 ballet Spider's Feast, followed by Camille Saint-Saëns' Violoncello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, and closing with the Russian Sergei Prokofiev's 1903s Symphony No. 4 in C Major.