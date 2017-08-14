The trendier festival of style and culture returns (outside of Fashion Week!) for three days with exhibitions, talks and music from the likes of punk queen Vivienne Westwood, modern feminist Adwoa Aboah and favourite noughties rapper Wyclef Jean. See The Kooples and more kill the catwalks, plus plenty of great grub.
Bread and Butter
Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin
Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
In cooperation with critic.de
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRegina Spektor
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPatti Smith and Band
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBadeschiff Sessions #4
-
What's being said
PLEASE PARDON ME, I JUST WANT TO TESTIFY OF MY HEALING HERE; Am here to testify of the miraculous w
ALTAGRACIA TANIA | Sex, the city and the ‘new AIDS’
Wo ist Babel oder der Google-Übersetzer.
Keine Ahnung | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Thanks for the article. I'm cycling every day 16 km through the city and can relate. The tone of yo
Gilbert | Seymour Gris: Blood on the streets
<<<<nightmare for freelancers who register for private via KSK, and then start getting bills for 15
Freelance Writer in Berlin | Double trouble: Germany’s schizophrenic health insurance system
Yes. Finally someone speaking some truth about the matter. Thank you!
Elanna | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride