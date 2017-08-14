Bread and Butter

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin

The trendier festival of style and culture returns (outside of Fashion Week!) for three days with exhibitions, talks and music from the likes of punk queen Vivienne Westwood, modern feminist Adwoa Aboah and favourite noughties rapper Wyclef Jean. See The Kooples and more kill the catwalks, plus plenty of great grub.

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
