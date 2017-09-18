Bunch of Kunst

Central Kino Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

by

A screening of much praised new music documentary Bunch of Kunst  A Film About Sleaford Mods, the Nottingham rock duo, followed by Q&A with director Christine Franz and the band's manager Steve Underwood.

Central Kino Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin
Film
