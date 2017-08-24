This summer didn’t quite hit the sweet spot. So it’s all the more vital to seize every moment and celebrate the great outdoors. At About Blank’s garden closing party, for instance, before winter starts raging again.
Buttons - Garden Closing Party
://about blank Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin
://about blank Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin View Map
Parties & Clubs
In cooperation with critic.de
Friday
-
Parties & ClubsHoemies Vol. 3 Summer Special
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPop-Kultur 2017
-
Art & ExhibitionsMichel Majerus: Aluminum Paintings
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPure & Crafted
-
Parties & ClubsHoemies Vol. 3 Summer Special
-
-
Theater & DanceTanz im August: Caída del Cielo
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMichel Majerus: Aluminum Paintings
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPure & Crafted
-
Theater & DanceTanz im August: Caída del Cielo
-
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDie Neuen Schweden
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMusikfest
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicChoreos - The Tyger
Sorry, the 1.1 Million Euro is per day. Those are the DAILY costs for BER. Of course the Senate is
Endlos | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
First of all. There is a very strong probability that BER will never open. And a threat to BER that
Endlos | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
I don't agree with Spahns' underwear comment (a solution here would be private shower cabins), but
RYAN KING | Seymour Gris: Too much English in Berlin, Herr Spahn?
Has anyone calculated what the extra cost would be of keeping Tegel open next to BER, per Berlin in
Jeff | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
@ Philip Ino "middle of nowhere?" OK. I didn't write "Everybody loves Tegel". I wrote "I love Teg
Seymour Gris | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!