Camille

Google Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin

by

The great experimentalist of French pop brings her playful puns and vocal oddities to Berlin with freshly released album OUÏ – itself a wordplay on “yes” (oui) and “hearing” (l’ouïe).

Info
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin View Map
Closed
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Camille - 2017-09-18 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription