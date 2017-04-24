OPENING! Candice Breitz: Love Story

KOW Gallery Brunnenstraße 9, 10119 Berlin

A much-anticipated new work by South African video artist and professor Candice Breitz, who has lived in Berlin since 2007. In the seven-channel installation, Brietz presents the personal narratives of six individuals who have fled oppression in their home countries, including Sarah Ezzat Mardini, who escaped war-torn Syria; José João, a former child soldier from Angola; and Shabeena Francis Saveri, a transgender activist from India. Interviews take place in the countries where participants have been seeking or granted asylum, including two in Berlin, two in New York and two in Cape Town. Breitz complicates this global view on the so-called “refugee crisis” by interspersing interview footage with re-enactments by Hollywood actors Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore. Through July 30.

