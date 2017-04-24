OPENING! Candice Breitz: Love Story

A much-anticipated new work by South African video artist and professor Candice Breitz, who has lived in Berlin since 2007. In the seven-channel installation, Brietz presents the personal narratives of six individuals who have fled oppression in their home countries, including Sarah Ezzat Mardini, who escaped war-torn Syria; José João, a former child soldier from Angola; and Shabeena Francis Saveri, a transgender activist from India. Interviews take place in the countries where participants have been seeking or granted asylum, including two in Berlin, two in New York and two in Cape Town. Breitz complicates this global view on the so-called “refugee crisis” by interspersing interview footage with re-enactments by Hollywood actors Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore. Through July 30.
Info
KOW Gallery Brunnenstraße 9, 10119 Berlin View Map
Great article. So, if you're a foreigner who is a freelancer (age 39) who has already signed into t
Mia Lee | Double trouble: Germany’s schizophrenic health insurance system
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill