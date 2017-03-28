6th Punk Film Festival Berlin: Captain Berlin versus Hitler

Come witness the delightfully radical West Berlin film veteran Jörg Buttgereit, of Nekromantik and Schramm fame, bring Hitler, Dracula and a superhero together at Punk Film Fest Berlin's screening of his deliberately campy 2009 stage-play. Just don't get "too drunk to watch". The festival runs March 29 through April 3.
Info
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
