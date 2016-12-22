Carsten "Erobique" Meyer

Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin



The film composer and keyboarist celebrates the new year with his special brand of handmade disco and house tunes. Sleep all day, then head out to Lido for an Überdosis Glück!

