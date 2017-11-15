Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world premiere of Michael Kurtiz' Academy Award-winning masterpiece Casablanca with a special matinée showing. Lose yourself in that most famous of gin joints and be captivated all over again.
Casablanca Matinée
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin
Film
In cooperation with critic.de
