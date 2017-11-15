Casablanca Matinée

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world premiere of Michael Kurtiz' Academy Award-winning masterpiece Casablanca with a special matinée showing. Lose yourself in that most famous of gin joints and be captivated all over again.

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin
