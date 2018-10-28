Since the release of her last album The Sun in 2012, Cat Power a.k.a. Chan Marshall kept a low profile. In 2018 there are at least two reasons for her to celebrate: one is the 20th anniversary of her hallucinogenic ride of a record, Moon Pix, which she celebrated with a one-off performance at the Sydney Opera House in June. The other is her brand-new song collection Wanderer, which hits the shelves this month. On the occasion, you’ll be able to catch her live at Astra Kulturhaus.