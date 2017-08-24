Berghain continues their focus on artists outside the mainstream radar – this evening with Forest Swords, Blanck Mass and EMA, three noisy solo musicians who’ve all recently released new stuff.
Certain People
Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin
Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
Friday
-
