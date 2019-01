CHB pay homage to Márta Mészáros – the legendary Hungarian filmmaker was the first female director to ever win a Berlinale Golden Bear in 1975 – by screening two of her now-digitally-restored films. See Women (1977) at 14:15 and Diary for my Children (1984) at 16.45, which won her the Cannes Grand Prix that year. Each film has English subtitles, and will be given a short intro. Free entry!