Intellectual Fight Club #8

Kühlhaus Berlin Luckenwalder Straße 3, 10963 Berlin

Never heard of chessboxing? If you haven't, it's time you check it out. Polished intellects and polished fists both take centre stage for three exciting fights this evening. And who will be the announcer for the evening? None other than chessboxing superfan Ben Becker himself!

Kühlhaus Berlin Luckenwalder Straße 3, 10963 Berlin

