Chilly Gonzalez

Konzerthaus Gendarmenmarkt 2, 10117 Berlin

Just weeks after he and Jarvis Cocker brought down the house at the Volksbühne, the Canadian composer, piano virtuoso and ex-Berliner returns for a solo show at Konzerthaus. It's already sold out, so start your hunt now!

Konzerthaus Gendarmenmarkt 2, 10117 Berlin

