Chor@Berlin

to Google Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

by

The annual vocal music fest at Radialsystem V features compositions by the likes of Harald Weiss, choir arrangements of Lady Gaga and Herbert Grönemeyer hits, as well as the yearly open-for-all “Ich-kann-nicht-singen-Chor”.

Info

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chor@Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription