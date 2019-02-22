Chor@Berlin: Prinzip Hoffnung IV - Die menschliche Ordnung

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

As part of their five-part concert series on the "principle of hope" and for their 15th anniversary, the chamber choir Vocalconsort Berlin performs a new composition. This world premiere is the musical translation of Danish poet Inger Christensen's Alphabet.

Info
