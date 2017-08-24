Choreos - The Tyger

Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin

Poems by William Blake mashed with choir music by composers like Jan and Sven-David Sandström, as well as John Tavener interpreted by choreographer Lars Scheibner? Seems Berghain is on its way to becoming Berlin’s next hub for all things E-Musik.

