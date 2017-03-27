Christiane Rösinger

After her sombre solo debut Songs of L. and Hate and a six-year hiatus from songwriting, the veteran musician (Lassie Singers, Britta), author and hostess of Südblock’s Flittchenbar concert series returns with Lieder ohne Leiden (“Songs without suffering”, Staatasakt), an album full of sound advice and political wit. On April 1, she takes the stage at Hebbel am Ufer.