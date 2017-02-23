Christine Streuli's Warpainting E

“Warpainting E” is part of a series that uses a camouflage pattern where the paint is smudged and left to drip, perhaps hinting at the grisly reality of war but also giving viewers an insight into Streuli’s painting process. It’s works like this that garnered Streuli the 2017 Fred Thieler Prize for Painting and an exhibition at the Berlinische Galerie until October 9.
Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin View Map
