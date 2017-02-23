Christine Streuli's Warpainting E

Google Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin

by

“Warpainting E” is part of a series that uses a camouflage pattern where the paint is smudged and left to drip, perhaps hinting at the grisly reality of war but also giving viewers an insight into Streuli’s painting process. It’s works like this that garnered Streuli the 2017 Fred Thieler Prize for Painting and an exhibition at the Berlinische Galerie until October 9. 

Info

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin View Map

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christine Streuli's Warpainting E - 2017-03-17 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription