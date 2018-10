× 1 of 2 Expand Oscar Bianchi. Photo by Philippe Stirnweiss. × 2 of 2 Expand Marc Sinan. Photo by Stephan Floß. Prev Next

The chamber music piece by Oscar Bianchi talks about Big Data and digitalization. In a collaboration with the ensemble Neue Vocalsolisten and guitar player Marc Sinan, Bianchi seeks to mirror the ubiquity of the new media by means of music.