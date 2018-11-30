Citizen

MAZE Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin

Citizen night awaits with four cutting-edge Berlin DJs. Bassy landscapes by Berghson (live) and deep sound-textures by Emme (live) meet Stina Francinas acid-escapades and bouncy electronica courtesy of future:remnants. 

MAZE Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin
