Clara Schumann

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

Get a glimpse of Schumann’s life and works with a variety of pieces she composed from age 16 and up, interpreted by piano players Ariane Matiakh and Ragna Schirmer.

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin
