Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary

Google Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin

Italian pre-Baroque opera maestro Claudio Monteverdi was born 450 years ago; catch his main works L’Orfeo, Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria and L’incoronazione di Poppea at the Philharmonie over three nights (September 2, 3, 5).

Info
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-02 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-03 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Claudio Monteverdi 450 anniversary - 2017-09-05 19:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription