From large scale paintings to cardboard puppets, this depiction of flamboyant characters and scenes from queer life explores the intersection between sexual realities and fantasies from a trans perspective. Don't miss the opening party on March 18, where installations like the Cardboard Peep Show and the Darkroom Photo Booth get you in on the queer fun, set to jams by DJ Darla Random, the hottest Italo disco trash queen in town.