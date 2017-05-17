Conversion / Nach Afghanistan

Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin

The interdisciplinary collaboration project Costa Compagnie investigates the current situation in Afghanistan through their reseach-based performance incorporating dance, sound and installation as part of the Performing Arts Festival.

Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map

