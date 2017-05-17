Conversion / Nach Afghanistan

The interdisciplinary collaboration project Costa Compagnie investigates the current situation in Afghanistan through their reseach-based performance incorporating dance, sound and installation as part of the Performing Arts Festival.
Info
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
ok, there's several issues in play here. what is most annoying is the constant anacdotal "this hap
herr james | Among whites: Biodeutsche and their privileges
okay, so not true. I am from New York and lived in Berlin for 7 years. OBVIOUSLY the Germans workin
C | Among whites: Biodeutsche and their privileges
Zalando's new HQ is right beside the Mercedes-Benz Arena, next to the S-Bahn tracks (not across Lid
Daniel | Hot or not?
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover