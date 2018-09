× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Developed by writer and director Sam Williams, and performed by Paula Kober and Anne Tismer with music by Sir Henry, this staged reading explores modernity and the legacy of debt through dialogue with the ghosts of Karl Marx, Charles Baudelaire, Richard Wagner and Catherine and Aragon. Based on letters collected by Austrian philosopher Armen Avanessian.