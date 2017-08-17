Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March

to Google Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00

Wilhelmstraße 23 Wilhelmstraße 23, 13593 Spandau

by

Neo-Nazis are gathering this weekend to commemorate the death of war criminal Rudolph Heß. Show your solidarity with Berlin Gegen Nazis and march against the extreme right with the chant, "No hero worship of Nazi war criminals in Spandau or elsewhere!"

Info
Wilhelmstraße 23 Wilhelmstraße 23, 13593 Spandau View Map
Politics & Activism
to Google Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March - 2017-08-19 11:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Exberliner Xmas subscription