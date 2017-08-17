Demo Against Nazi Commemoration March

Neo-Nazis are gathering this weekend to commemorate the death of war criminal Rudolph Heß. Show your solidarity with Berlin Gegen Nazis and march against the extreme right with the chant, "No hero worship of Nazi war criminals in Spandau or elsewhere!"
Wilhelmstraße 23 Wilhelmstraße 23, 13593 Spandau View Map
