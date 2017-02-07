Opening! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces

Ronewa Art Gallery Hohenzollerndamm 3, 10717 Berlin

Check out Veit Schmidleitner's first solo exhibition in Berlin. His painted metal "canvases" display the artist's keen interest in textural detail and the fluctuating effects (sun) light has on the material. Through April 6.

Ronewa Art Gallery Hohenzollerndamm 3, 10717 Berlin View Map

