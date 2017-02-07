Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces

Google Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00

Ronewa Art Gallery Hohenzollerndamm 3, 10717 Berlin

by

Haven't yet seen Veit Schmidleitner's first solo exhibition in Berlin? This is your last chance! The variously sized painted metal "canvases" display the artist's keen interest in textural detail and the fluctuating effects (sun) light has on the material. From March 1.

Info

Ronewa Art Gallery Hohenzollerndamm 3, 10717 Berlin View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Last Chance! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces - 2017-04-06 18:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription