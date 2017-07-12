Creative Visions - Hong Kong Cinema 1997-2017

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

Arsenal Kino marks the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover with an overview of the finest films from the former British colony in recent years, including Ann Hui´s sublime A Simple Life.

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin
