Universität der Künste (UDK) Hardenbergstraße 33, 10623 Berlin

Under new artistic direction by professors Markus Groh and Konstantin Heidrich, the ninth edition of Universität der Künste’s classical music festival, Crescendo, turns the spotlight on one of the most contentious figures in German music, opening with an ambitious 75-minute condensed version of Wagner’s 16-hour Ring Cycle. The solely instrumental concert will be accompanied by a video created by Ai Weiwei student Catalina Gomez Alvarez, visually examining the composer’s questionable worldview. Other highlights of the 15-day festival include a retrospective of Japanese composer Isang Yun to mark his 100th birthday (May 7), an emphasis on the Gründerzeit (May 10, 17), as well as plenty of chamber music and master classes for curious parties. And if you think a bit of musical education would do your little brats any good, the Crescendo spin-off Crescendino awaits with sandbox concerts and other kid-friendly edutainment. 

