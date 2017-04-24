Under new artistic direction by professors Markus Groh and Konstantin Heidrich, the ninth edition of Universität der Künste’s classical music festival, Crescendo, turns the spotlight on one of the most contentious figures in German music, opening with an ambitious 75-minute condensed version of Wagner’s 16-hour Ring Cycle. The solely instrumental concert will be accompanied by a video created by Ai Weiwei student Catalina Gomez Alvarez, visually examining the composer’s questionable worldview. Other highlights of the 15-day festival include a retrospective of Japanese composer Isang Yun to mark his 100th birthday (May 7), an emphasis on the Gründerzeit (May 10, 17), as well as plenty of chamber music and master classes for curious parties. And if you think a bit of musical education would do your little brats any good, the Crescendo spin-off Crescendino awaits with sandbox concerts and other kid-friendly edutainment.
Info
Universität der Künste (UDK) Hardenbergstraße 33, 10623 Berlin View Map
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”