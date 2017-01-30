The Chinese-language poem "Crossing Half of China to Sleep with You" catapulted Yu Xiuhua to success in 2012 but the English translations, while only off by a few words, totally changed its message. Choreographer Christoph Winkler and performer Naishi Wang will bring the poem to life in the way the author intended through dance.
Vierte Welt Adalbertstraße 96, 10999 Berlin View Map
