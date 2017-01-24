CTM 2017 x RBMA

Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

After its final stunt at Heimathafen with The Bug and Dylan Carlson of Earth, CTM closes with a bang at Schwuz, exploring the outer limits of club music with MikeQ’s vogue-house, Nils Bech, Negroma, Ziúr and others.

Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

