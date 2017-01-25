Opening: Wendelien van Oldenborgh: As For The Future

Daadgalerie Oranienstraße 161, 10969 Berlin

After 11 years on Zimmerstraße near Checkpoint Charlie, the 39-year-old showroom for the Ford Foundation’s artist-inresidence programme closed up shop on June 18 and moved to slick new quarters off Moritzplatz.

The exhibition that opened the new Daadgalerie space, Topophilia/Topophobia, aptly explored how places influence our identity, whether as safe spaces or as sources of anxiety. In February, that show will give way to a new exhibition by Dutch video artist Wendelien van Oldenborgh. Her video and slide installations attempt to question how history is written and how we understand it as part of our own identities, often confronting her own country’s colonial past and its present-day repercussions in the process.

Daadgalerie Oranienstraße 161, 10969 Berlin

