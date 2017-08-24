DAF

Google Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 iCalendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

DAF, Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, masters of such hits as “Kebab-Träume” and “Der Mussolini”, is back. Often lauded as the godfathers of techno and EBM, the duo shows that words is not what makes a hit, rhythm is.

Info
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00 iCalendar - DAF - 2017-09-30 21:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription