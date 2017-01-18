Maillot | Millepied

A ballet double bill, featuring two masters of their craft: Benjamin Millepied, known for his choreography work on Black Swan and Jean-Christophe Maillot of the esteemed Ballets de Monte-Carlo. While the piece by the former, Daphnis et Chloé is an actualization of a classical love story, the latter, Altro Canto, is an intense meditation on light and darkness, featuring a stage design made up of 100 burning candles.
Enjoy both hour long pieces side by side and get a glimpse of how contemporary choreographers take on the varied tradition of French ballet.
Info
Staatsballett Berlin Richard-Wagner-Str. 10, 10585 Berlin View Map
