Dark Habitats Dark Ecology is a group exhibition about sustainability including works by the likes of Matthias Fritsch, Valery Vermeulen and Spektrum’s own Smell Lab Berlin.
Info
Spektrum Bürknerstraße 12, 12047 Berlin View Map
Spektrum Bürknerstraße 12, 12047 Berlin
Dark Habitats Dark Ecology is a group exhibition about sustainability including works by the likes of Matthias Fritsch, Valery Vermeulen and Spektrum’s own Smell Lab Berlin.
Spektrum Bürknerstraße 12, 12047 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicSeu Jorge
Concerts & Live MusicNausica
-
Concerts & Live MusicEXP Concert Night
Parties & Clubs3'Hi w/ MikeQ x Alis x Simon Kaiser
Concerts & Live MusicChikiss/Scott Hardware
SportsBerlin ePrix
Festivals & FairsMaker Faire
Concerts & Live MusicMechatronic w/ A Guy Called Gerald
-
Concerts & Live MusicMechatronic w/ A Guy Called Gerald
-
Festivals & FairsMaker Faire
Concerts & Live MusicWerq the World Tour
-
Schreinerstraße 53, 10247 Berlin
Lützowstraße 23, 10785 Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Fasanenstraße 23, 10719 Berlin
Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin
Soldiner Straße 13 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 37, 10999 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 24-25, 10963 Berlin
Große Hamburger Straße 17, 10115 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
men turn into boys. This is because of Feminism. Women have been brainwashed into thinking that a
M | Loveless in Berlin
"women in general make 79 cents on the dollar compared to men doing the same work" this is not true
Theo Van Schopes | Berlin still feeling the Bern!
Bonnie was basically a tourist in a brothel for a night. She tried it on and didn't like it and now
Anna | My one-night job at a Berlin bordello
Use code XP4F3C for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Jenny | German in your pyjamas
I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t
Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014