Das Fest

Google Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00

Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin

Catch a production by the talented crop of contemporary puppeteers from the Ernst Busch Academy for Dramatic Arts over at Prenzlauer Berg’s Schaubude, based on the screenplay by Thomas Vinterberg and Mogens Rukov.

Info

Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-08 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-09 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Das Fest - 2019-06-10 20:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters