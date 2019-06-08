Catch a production by the talented crop of contemporary puppeteers from the Ernst Busch Academy for Dramatic Arts over at Prenzlauer Berg’s Schaubude, based on the screenplay by Thomas Vinterberg and Mogens Rukov.
Info
Theater & Dance
Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin
