The American indie film fest ends with the Berlin of Bill Morrison's 2017 Dawson City: Frozen Time, a historical exploration of Dawson City, Canada, the centre of the Canadian Gold Rush at the beginning of the 20th century, using recently found historical footage. Followed by a Q&A.