Eight hours, four feature movies. CHB celebrates the Day of the Hungarian Movie (30th April) with four classics, all with English subs. Line-up:

14:00 Moscow Square (directed by Ferenc Török, 2001, 88 min)

(directed by Ferenc Török, 2001, 88 min) 16:00 Adoption (directed by Márta Mészáros, 1974, 88 min)

(directed by Márta Mészáros, 1974, 88 min) 18:00 My 20th Century (directed by Ildikó Enyedi, 1989, 103 min)

(directed by Ildikó Enyedi, 1989, 103 min) 20:00 Lovefilm (directed by: István Szabó, 1970)