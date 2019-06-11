De Living / Das Wohnzimmer

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

The wunderkind of German theatre and 3sat-prizewinner at this year’s Theatertreffen Ersan Mondtag’s latest production celebrates its German premiere at HAU, following its world premiere at Belgium’s NT Gent last month.

