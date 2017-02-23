Dear Reader

Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin

For the release of her new album "Day Fever", South African Berliner Cherilyn MacNeil put together a new band and – especially for this show – a mini-women's choir to add some vocal oomph to her inventive art-pop.

Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin

