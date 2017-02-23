Opening: Dean Sameshima: 647(a)

Peres Projects Karl-Marx-Allee 82, 10243 Berlin

Drawing from an extensive archive of zines, porn, and ephemera collected from years on the LA gay scene, Sameshima’s detailed large-scale paintings depict bathhouse membership cards, receipts from cruising venues and book covers from gay and lesbian exhibitions. 

Peres Projects Karl-Marx-Allee 82, 10243 Berlin

