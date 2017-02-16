Dee Dee Bridgewater

Konzerthaus Gendarmenmarkt 2, 10117 Berlin

As part of the Festival USA spotlighting music from the States, the American jazz queen is performing live at the venerable Konzerthaus, featuring trumpeter Theo Croker and band DVRK Funk and will present her 2015 album Dee Dee's Feathers live in Berlin for the very first time.

Konzerthaus Gendarmenmarkt 2, 10117 Berlin

