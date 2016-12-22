Der die mann

Google Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin

by

Herbert Fritsch takes on the humorous, experimental prose of Konrad Bayer. A colourful and entertaining performance with great acting. A nonsense world that is hugely satisfying not despite but because of the difficulty of the language.

Info

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Der die mann - 2016-12-27 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Der die mann - 2017-01-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Der die mann - 2017-01-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Der die mann - 2017-01-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Der die mann - 2017-01-04 19:30:00

Tags

by

Agora Rollberg

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription