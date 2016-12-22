Der die mann

Herbert Fritsch takes on the humorous, experimental prose of Konrad Bayer. A colourful and entertaining performance with great acting. A nonsense world that is hugely satisfying not despite but because of the difficulty of the language.
Info
Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
